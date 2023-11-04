Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Scotiabank set a $36.50 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.7 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $1,608,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.