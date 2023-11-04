Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 26.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

