PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.76.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

