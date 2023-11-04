WOW-token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.74 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $218.62 million and approximately $0.74 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003686 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000501 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009763 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02186174 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.