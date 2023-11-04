Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Evercore

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Evercore from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore currently has an in-line rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.09.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $129,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

