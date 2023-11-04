Valhi, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years. Valhi has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Valhi Stock Performance

Shares of VHI opened at $11.82 on Friday. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $334.39 million, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VHI

Institutional Trading of Valhi

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Valhi by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valhi by 308.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Valhi by 12.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading

