Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3,563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1,835.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

