BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $693.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.51. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 6,260.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

