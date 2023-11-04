Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Vistra has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VST

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.