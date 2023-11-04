PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $10.69 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $627.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,998,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5,686.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 224.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 158,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 109,554 shares during the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

