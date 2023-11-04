Bitcoin Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $34,714.84 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $678.08 billion and approximately $13.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.43 or 0.00683943 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00141408 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017429 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000283 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,532,812 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
