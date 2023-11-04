Clipper Realty Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Clipper Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

CLPR opened at $4.90 on Friday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research firms recently commented on CLPR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clipper Realty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 232.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

