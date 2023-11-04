International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Announces $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 75.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $72.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

