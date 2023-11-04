Exelon Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Exelon has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Exelon has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

