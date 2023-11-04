OUTFRONT Media Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

OUTFRONT Media has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OUTFRONT Media has a dividend payout ratio of 230.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

OUT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

In other news, EVP Clive A. Punter bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

