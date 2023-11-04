American International Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American International Group to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

American International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.74 on Friday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 601.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AIG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

