Reviewing Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) & CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 2.03% 6.83% 3.42% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nuvei and CannaSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 2 11 0 2.85 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Nuvei currently has a consensus target price of $35.71, suggesting a potential upside of 132.67%. Given Nuvei’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than CannaSys.

This table compares Nuvei and CannaSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $843.32 million 2.53 $56.73 million $0.14 109.64 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nuvei beats CannaSys on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method. The company's solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. It sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

