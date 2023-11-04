Financial Analysis: Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) and Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of AVROBIO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVROBIO and Clarus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$105.89 million ($0.14) -11.29 Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.00 -$40.62 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Clarus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AVROBIO and Clarus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 1 2 0 2.67 Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVROBIO currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.16%. Given AVROBIO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Clarus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and Clarus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -102.41% -79.26% Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease. The company's pipeline includes AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 1, as well as to treat Gaucher disease type 3; AVR-RD-03 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystinosis; and AVR-RD-05 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

