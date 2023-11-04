ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) versus First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Financial Contrast

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACNB and First Busey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $108.86 million 2.84 $35.75 million $4.44 8.14 First Busey $486.79 million 2.37 $128.31 million $2.32 9.00

Profitability

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ACNB and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 31.72% 14.96% 1.55% First Busey 22.76% 11.28% 1.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of ACNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of First Busey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. ACNB pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Busey has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ACNB and First Busey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Busey 0 1 2 0 2.67

ACNB currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.10%. First Busey has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.75%. Given First Busey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than ACNB.

Summary

First Busey beats ACNB on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides banking services to individual customers, such as demand and savings deposits, money transfers, safe deposit services, individual retirement accounts and other fiduciary services, automated teller machines, and technology-based networks, as well as loan products, including residential real estate, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. This segment also offers banking services to corporate customers, including commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, and agricultural loans, as well as cash management services. The FirsTech segment provides payment technology solutions comprising online, mobile, and voice-recognition bill payments; money management and credit card networks; direct debit services; lockbox remittance processing for payments made by mail; and walk-in payments, as well as tools to help clients with billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of asset management, investment, brokerage, fiduciary, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, and farm management services to individuals, businesses, and foundations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

