BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of BILL from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BILL Stock Down 25.2 %

BILL stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. BILL has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,498 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,034,712.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,498 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,034,712.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in BILL during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

