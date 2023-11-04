Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HCC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $49.37 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 29.81%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $728,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 36.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 18.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

