Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $89.36 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

