Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Raised to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $64.28 on Friday. Itron has a 52 week low of $43.47 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.01 million. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after buying an additional 104,199 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

