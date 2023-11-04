KickToken (KICK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $200.05

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $988,158.44 and $200.05 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.62 or 1.00065640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,793,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,793,699 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,793,746.510152. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00811338 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

