Ankr Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $238.01 million and $18.39 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.62 or 1.00065640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02346245 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $18,402,573.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.