Creditcoin Price Tops $0.16 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $44.21 million and $23.48 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 282,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.