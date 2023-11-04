JMP Securities Trims Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Target Price to $81.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.13.

Prothena stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.45. Prothena has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $234,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $117,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $234,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

