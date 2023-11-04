Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 4.8 %

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

NYSE:TMHC opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

