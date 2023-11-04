Conflux (CFX) Hits Market Cap of $522.60 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $522.60 million and approximately $44.72 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,777.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00200455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.79 or 0.00683753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00488750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00050116 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00141382 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,364,683,191 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,364,607,440.228683 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15318244 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $44,769,149.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

