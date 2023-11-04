Threshold Hits One Day Volume of $15.81 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Threshold has a market cap of $242.82 million and approximately $15.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,790.67 or 1.00036947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,347,495,918.755686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02386901 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $16,087,731.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.