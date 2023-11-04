Threshold (T) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.81 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Threshold has a total market cap of $242.82 million and $15.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,790.67 or 1.00036947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,347,495,918.755686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02386901 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $16,087,731.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

