Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Reaches $8.68 on Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $8.68 or 0.00024954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $91.40 million and $2.40 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

