SOLVE Market Cap Reaches $11.52 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $11.52 million and $345,315.72 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

