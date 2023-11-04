SingularityNET Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $299.38 million and approximately $36.96 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,239,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.229958 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $29,651,249.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

