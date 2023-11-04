Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Roth Mkm

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNRC. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.09.

Get Generac alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $104.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Generac by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.