Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Sportradar Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

