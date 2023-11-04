Lincoln National Corp Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

