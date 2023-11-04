iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $135.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

