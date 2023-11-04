iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,424,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after buying an additional 1,837,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

