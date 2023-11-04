Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $431.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.