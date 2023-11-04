Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.59 billion-$16.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.17-2.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.83.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

