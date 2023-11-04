TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.17 million.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $60,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,699 shares in the company, valued at $324,400.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,421.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,032 shares of company stock worth $750,138. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 73.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.