Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.21 billion-$3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.17-$2.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.70.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,496,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,352,000 after purchasing an additional 549,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

