CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $81.55 on Friday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

