Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Five9 by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,878 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,410,000 after buying an additional 510,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

