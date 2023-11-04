CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBR. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.41.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Trading Up 3.9 %

CYBR stock opened at $180.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.25. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $182.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.