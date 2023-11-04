Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKR. Bank of America cut Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.44.

Get Timken alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Timken

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.