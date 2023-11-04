Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Sweetgreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $9.73 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $78,447.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $78,447.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,994. 22.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

