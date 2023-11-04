RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $10.35 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

