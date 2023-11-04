Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 341.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $28,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.